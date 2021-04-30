News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in News were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in News by 1,570.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 271,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 2,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in News by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,692,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of News by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. News Co. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

