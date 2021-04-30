Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Newton has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $1.48 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00283115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.01082521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.00700255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,779.52 or 0.99683312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

