Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 8%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a proprietary virtual habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized plans based on social, psychological, and genetic insights. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

