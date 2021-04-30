Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. 1,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.