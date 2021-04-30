Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. 1,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66.
Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.