Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

About Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

