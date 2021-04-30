Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Cut by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,285.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of NXST opened at $151.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.