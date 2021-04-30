NEXT.coin (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013768 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

