NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the March 31st total of 347,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:NGAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,787. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08. NextGen Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,772,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,988,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.