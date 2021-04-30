NFT Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $43,432.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Index has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $794.78 or 0.01372125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041671 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

