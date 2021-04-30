NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.15). NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGL. UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 808,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $273.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 395,366 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 45,549 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.