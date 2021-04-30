NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,826 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,877,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $3,861,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 991,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $131,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,835 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

