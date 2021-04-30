NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $132.94. 235,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.