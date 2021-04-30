Nikola (NKLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nikola to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NKLA opened at $11.88 on Friday. Nikola has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

