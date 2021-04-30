NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.11. 1,652,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 102,479,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.
NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.
NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
