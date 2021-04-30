NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.11. 1,652,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 102,479,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

