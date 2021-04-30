Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,135 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,599,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.91.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.52. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.17. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

