Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,002.89.

MTD stock opened at $1,327.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,153.71. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.32 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

