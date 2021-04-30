Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,394 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

TFC stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.