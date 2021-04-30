Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $296.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.97. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.