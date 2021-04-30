Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,227 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $26,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

