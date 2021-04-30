Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 38.99% of ConocoPhillips worth $28,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $53.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 million, a PE ratio of -47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

