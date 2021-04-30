Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $19,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.