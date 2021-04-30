Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.37 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Centene worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.59 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

