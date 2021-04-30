Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,607 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

