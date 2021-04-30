Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.93 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $19,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $494.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.00 and a 200-day moving average of $417.74. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

