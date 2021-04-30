Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.10.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $547.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $547.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

