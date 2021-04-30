Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $352.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $354.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

