Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.65 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $292.30 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.87 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

