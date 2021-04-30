Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in The Progressive by 24.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 15,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.