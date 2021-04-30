Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.35 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 525,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,051,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

