Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $25,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.