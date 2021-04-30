Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.04 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,433 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

