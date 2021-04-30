Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

