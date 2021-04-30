Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.70 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after acquiring an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $329.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.08. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

