Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.09 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83,280 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $263.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.