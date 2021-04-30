Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.03 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $863.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.00 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.