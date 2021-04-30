Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of HP worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in HP by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in HP by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in HP by 595.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

