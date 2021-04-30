Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $27,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.