Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $256.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

