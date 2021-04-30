Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 77,358 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,358 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PACCAR worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.90 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

