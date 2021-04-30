Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $250,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock valued at $127,668,779. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

