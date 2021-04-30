Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 120,940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $68,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

