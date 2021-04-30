Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average of $212.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

