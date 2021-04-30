Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.60. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

