Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 133,733 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,733 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Public Storage worth $28,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $279.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.41. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $279.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

