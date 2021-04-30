Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,175 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Realty Income worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NYSE:O opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

