Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,207 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,087,000 after purchasing an additional 381,905 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,198,000 after purchasing an additional 307,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $191.51 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $196.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.94.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

