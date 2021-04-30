Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 315,620 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315,620 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

