Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,450.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,902.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

