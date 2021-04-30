Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

