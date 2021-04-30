Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BLK opened at $827.32 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $829.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $770.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

